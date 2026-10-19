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Wanted: The World's Most Dangerous Arms Dealer

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Inside the decades-long hunt for the shadow broker behind Iran's missiles.

This investigation traces how Li Fangwei, also known as Karl Lee, allegedly supplied materials and technology that helped expand Iran's missile capabilities while evading authorities for years. Through intelligence leads, financial records, and on-the-ground reporting, the film uncovers a global network of front companies and unanswered questions that make every revelation more compelling.

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