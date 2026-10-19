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The Lost Empires of Turkmenistan

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Ancient desert kingdoms rise again beneath Turkmenistan's shifting sands.

Explore how powerful civilizations flourished across Turkmenistan's deserts, from Bronze Age Gonur Depe and Ulug-Depe to Silk Road centers like Merv and Nisa. Through rare excavations, artifacts, and modern research, the film pieces together irrigation, trade, belief, and decline in a region long hidden from view. Sign up to uncover a forgotten crossroads of world history.

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