The Lost Empires of Turkmenistan

Ancient desert kingdoms rise again beneath Turkmenistan's shifting sands.

Explore how powerful civilizations flourished across Turkmenistan's deserts, from Bronze Age Gonur Depe and Ulug-Depe to Silk Road centers like Merv and Nisa. Through rare excavations, artifacts, and modern research, the film pieces together irrigation, trade, belief, and decline in a region long hidden from view. Sign up to uncover a forgotten crossroads of world history.