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Germany's Mystic Forest

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Where rain-fed rivers, hidden lakes, and rare wildlife shape a living landscape.

Explore Germany's Bergisches Land, where thousands of streams, reservoirs, forests, heathlands, and moors sustain a remarkably varied animal world. From black storks and kingfishers to beavers and fire salamanders, the film reveals how water shapes both wildlife and human history. Sign up to see a richly detailed portrait of a region where nature and culture continually meet.

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