The Tracker's Diary: Bears of Katmai

Curiosity Original
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Inside Alaska's bear capital, a filmmaker lives among hungry brown giants.
Filmmaker Casey Anderson embeds with a two person crew in Katmai National Park, one of the densest brown bear habitats on Earth, to observe and film these massive carnivores up close. Along wild streams, beaches, and tidal flats, the series reveals how bears fish, compete, protect cubs, and coexist with people. Sign up to witness bear society from the front lines.
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