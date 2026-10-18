Curiosity Stream
Sign In

The Amazing World Of War Machines

94% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

From flintlocks to drones, the machinery of war takes shape.

Trace how warfare evolved on land, at sea, and in the air through the machines built to fight it. This series examines everything from rifles, castles, submarines, and missiles to chemical weapons and unmanned systems, revealing the technology behind conflict across centuries. Sign up to see how each innovation changed the battlefield.

Episode guide

13 episodes

Love The Amazing World Of War Machines? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Amazing World Of War Machines, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.