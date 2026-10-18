The Amazing World Of War Machines

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From flintlocks to drones, the machinery of war takes shape.
Trace how warfare evolved on land, at sea, and in the air through the machines built to fight it. This series examines everything from rifles, castles, submarines, and missiles to chemical weapons and unmanned systems, revealing the technology behind conflict across centuries. Sign up to see how each innovation changed the battlefield.
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