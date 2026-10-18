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The Amazing World Of Aviation

94% loved this13 episodes4KCC
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From fragile gliders to jet engines, flight transforms the modern world.

Trace civil aviation from its troubled beginnings to the modern marvels that reshaped travel and industry. Through the breakthroughs, setbacks, and bold engineering that carried powered flight forward, this series reveals how air travel brought continents closer and opened new possibilities. Sign up to see how a persistent dream became a global force.

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13 episodes

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