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The Amazing World of Automobiles

84% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

From Model T assembly lines to tomorrow's cleaner, smarter machines.

Explore how the automobile evolved from its earliest breakthroughs to the advanced vehicles shaping modern roads. This series connects landmark engineering, changing design, and the drive for cleaner, safer performance, revealing why cars transformed everyday life. Sign up to see how invention, ambition, and technology keep redefining the machine.

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13 episodes

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