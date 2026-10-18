The Amazing World of Automobiles

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From Model T assembly lines to tomorrow's cleaner, smarter machines.
Explore how the automobile evolved from its earliest breakthroughs to the advanced vehicles shaping modern roads. This series connects landmark engineering, changing design, and the drive for cleaner, safer performance, revealing why cars transformed everyday life. Sign up to see how invention, ambition, and technology keep redefining the machine.
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