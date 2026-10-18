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The Racing Years

93% loved this26 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

From Fangio to Lauda, motor racing history thunders back to life.

Relive the defining eras of motor racing as this series revisits legends, rivalries, and major milestones from the sport's early days to the present. Across world championship showdowns, iconic endurance races, and breakthrough seasons, each episode reveals how drivers, cars, and turning points shaped racing history. Sign up to see the sport's evolution in vivid detail.

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26 episodes

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