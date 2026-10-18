Ultimate Wheels

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Where battered classics become radical machines with real personality.
Elo and Will turn neglected cars into bold custom creations, from classic rides to supercars, with ideas that refuse to play it safe. Across the series, you will see surprising rebuilds, inventive craftsmanship, and the high-stakes choices behind every transformation. Sign up to watch a show that rewards curiosity with design, engineering, and pure automotive imagination.
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