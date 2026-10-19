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The Giant Killer

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The hidden life and haunting death of America’s smallest war hero.

This investigation pieces together Richard Flaherty’s improbable path from a 4-foot-9, 97-pound soldier to a Green Beret Captain, mercenary, and decorated veteran. Through records, testimony, and his final confession of undercover spy work, the film probes how such an extraordinary life ended in a mysterious death. Sign up to uncover the full story.

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