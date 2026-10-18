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California

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From moonshots to counterculture, a restless state keeps reinventing itself.

Meet the voices behind a state shaped by space science, Silicon Valley, Hollywood, surfing, protest, and environmental change. This series reveals how California became a place where bold ideas, social upheaval, and cultural invention collide. Sign up to see how one state helped redefine modern life.

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3 episodes

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