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My Cat from Damascus

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A refugee rescuer races to bring Syria's lost cats home.

Follow Rawaa Kilani, a Syrian refugee in the Netherlands, as she helps displaced families reunite with the pets they were forced to leave behind. Through border crossings, medical paperwork, and fragile flights from Beirut, the film reveals how devotion to animals survives war and exile. It is a moving, intimate look at compassion under pressure, and a story worth signing up to experience in full.

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