Vigilante: Behind the Scenes of the Batman Films

83% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Eight decades of Batman, from pop spectacle to modern darkness.
Explore how Batman evolved across comics, television, and film, while his core mythology remained strikingly constant. This documentary traces the character's rise into a mass cultural phenomenon, from the 1960s series to Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan. Sign up to see how one vigilante was reshaped for multiple audiences over eight decades.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free