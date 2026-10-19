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Vigilante: Behind the Scenes of the Batman Films

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Eight decades of Batman, from pop spectacle to modern darkness.

Explore how Batman evolved across comics, television, and film, while his core mythology remained strikingly constant. This documentary traces the character's rise into a mass cultural phenomenon, from the 1960s series to Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan. Sign up to see how one vigilante was reshaped for multiple audiences over eight decades.

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