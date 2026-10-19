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St. Patrick: Pilgrimage To Peace

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Behind the holiday icon stands a slave who returned to heal Ireland.

Set aside the parades and familiar symbols to meet the fifth-century man behind them. This film traces Patrick's capture, enslavement, escape, and astonishing return to Ireland, revealing how his message of peace took shape amid conflict, faith, and historical mystery. Sign up to see the legend reconsidered through the story that made him endure.

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