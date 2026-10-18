Deadly Science

Curiosity Original
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Brilliant minds chase progress into danger, from launchpads to ancient laboratories.
Explore the high stakes behind breakthroughs in flight, space, medicine, exploration, and discovery. This season follows innovators and explorers whose bold ideas changed history, while revealing the risks, failures, and human costs that came with pushing beyond accepted limits. Sign up to watch the moments when ambition, ingenuity, and danger collide.
Episode guide6 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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- Ad-free