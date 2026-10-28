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A Brief History of Time Travel

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Where physics, myth, and pop culture collide across the timeline.

Explore how time travel evolved from ancient stories to modern science and mainstream entertainment. Through interviews with MIT professor Erik Demaine, sci-fi writer Daniel Wilson, and Bill Nye, this documentary examines the ideas, paradoxes, and cultural fascination that keep time travel endlessly compelling. Sign up to see how one concept reshaped the way we imagine time itself.

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