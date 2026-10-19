An Honest Liar

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Inside the world where magic exposes fraud, belief, and deception.
Meet James "The Amazing" Randi, a renowned magician who turned his mastery of illusion against frauds and hoaxes. This true story explores how deception can entertain, manipulate, or uncover the truth, giving every reveal extra weight. Sign up to watch a portrait that sharpens how you see claims, performance, and belief.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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