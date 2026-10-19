Curiosity Stream
Sign In

An Honest Liar

95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Inside the world where magic exposes fraud, belief, and deception.

Meet James "The Amazing" Randi, a renowned magician who turned his mastery of illusion against frauds and hoaxes. This true story explores how deception can entertain, manipulate, or uncover the truth, giving every reveal extra weight. Sign up to watch a portrait that sharpens how you see claims, performance, and belief.

Love An Honest Liar? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond An Honest Liar, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.