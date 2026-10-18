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Inside The Mind Of A Con Artist

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Inside a high-stakes lab, deception meets psychology under pressure.

Explore extraordinary cases in con artistry as forensic psychologists, a behavioral scientist, and a neuroscientist examine how deception works. Through interviews, body language analysis, and EEG testing, the series probes the motives, habits, and contradictions behind some of its most compelling figures. Sign up to see crime studied from the inside out.

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6 episodes

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