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Evolve

97% loved this6 episodes4KCC
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Patrick Aryee follows nature's boldest designs to solve human challenges.

Biologist Patrick Aryee takes a high-energy look at how evolution has equipped animals with extraordinary solutions to problems of survival, movement, protection, restoration, and even space exploration. Across inventive encounters and real-world science, the series reveals how nature can inspire answers to some of humanity's biggest challenges. Sign up to see big ideas made vivid through the living world.

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6 episodes

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