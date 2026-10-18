Curiosity Original
97% loved this6 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Patrick Aryee follows nature's boldest designs to solve human challenges.
Biologist Patrick Aryee takes a high-energy look at how evolution has equipped animals with extraordinary solutions to problems of survival, movement, protection, restoration, and even space exploration. Across inventive encounters and real-world science, the series reveals how nature can inspire answers to some of humanity's biggest challenges. Sign up to see big ideas made vivid through the living world.
Episode guide6 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free