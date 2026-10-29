The Rise of Lincoln

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Political violence and newspaper wars shape Lincoln's path to the presidency.
See how street clashes, a brutal attack in the U.S. Capitol, and a four-way election transformed an obscure frontier lawyer into a winning candidate. This film reveals how slavery, partisan newspapers, and behind-the-scenes strategy shaped the 1860 race, offering a sharper understanding of a pivotal American turning point.
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