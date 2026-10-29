Impossible Escapes: Civil War

Curiosity Original
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Firsthand Civil War escapes, from prison tunnels to raids behind enemy lines.
Rare firsthand accounts place you inside some of the boldest escape stories of the American Civil War. Explore prison breaks, covert missions, and desperate bids for freedom as each episode reveals how ordinary people faced impossible odds. Sign up to experience the tension, ingenuity, and human stakes that make these true stories hard to leave unfinished.
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