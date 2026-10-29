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Asteroid Rush

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When asteroids threaten Earth, science races from detection to deflection.

Go beyond movie fiction to see how astronomers track near-Earth objects, measure impact risk, and study past collisions from Tunguska to Chelyabinsk. The series reveals the telescopes, models, and missions built to spot danger early and even change an asteroid's course, making each episode a sharper look at planetary defense worth signing up to explore.

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2 episodes

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