Container Ship XXL

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Inside a vast Chinese shipyard, nine steel giants race toward the sea.
See how the world’s largest containership takes shape, from thousands of steel sheets to a 23,000-container giant powered by liquefied natural gas. The film brings you into the command center, dry docks, and sea trials to reveal the precision, scale, and human coordination behind a record-breaking build. Sign up to watch engineering pushed to its limits.
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