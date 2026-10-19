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High Tech Trucks

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Inside the engineering race to make giant trucks safer and smarter.

See how modern trucks are designed to improve precision, efficiency, and safety on crowded highways. This documentary examines the real risks of truck driving while following the development, crash testing, and construction of a new model. Sign up to understand the technology shaping one of the road's most demanding machines.

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