What's My Car Worth? (Season 7)

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Auction floors roar as experts chase the true value of iconic classics.
Tour standout garages and major auction stages across the United States as seasoned appraisers inspect, drive, and debate collector cars. Season 7 spotlights everything from a Chevelle SS and Porsche 930 Turbo to an FJ40 Land Cruiser and Ferrari Daytona, then reveals what the bidding says they are really worth. Sign up to watch every estimate meet the market.
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