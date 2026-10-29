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What's My Car Worth? (Season 2)

93% loved this13 episodes4KCC
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From museum legends to auction blocks, rare machines reveal their true value.

Season 2 explores remarkable garages, museums, and auction floors across the United States, where experts assess standout collector cars and sellers test their instincts. From race-bred Jaguars and Austin-Healeys to a record-setting Fiat 8V Supersonic, each episode blends history, condition, and high-stakes valuation. Sign up to see what makes these machines so coveted, and what the bidding ultimately decides.

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13 episodes

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