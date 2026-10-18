Classic Cars

Curiosity Original
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Lift the hood on five American legends that defined automotive ambition.
Explore five American-made classics spanning the 1920s through the 1960s, and see how each car expressed a different vision of power, luxury, and design. From handcrafted prestige to race-bred performance and daring concept engineering, the series reveals what made these machines icons. Sign up to get closer to the stories behind the chrome, horsepower, and innovation.
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