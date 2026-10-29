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What's My Car Worth? (Season 5)

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Inside America’s biggest collector car auctions, every bid rewrites a legend.

Season 5 puts you on the floor of major U.S. collector car events, where experts inspect standout vehicles, weigh condition and collectibility, and predict what each will bring. As the bidding unfolds, you see how owners, rarity, and market mood collide, making every appraisal more absorbing once the hammer falls.

Episode guide

13 episodes

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