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What's My Car Worth? (Season 6)

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Rare machines, expert eyes, and auction drama in America’s greatest garages.

Step inside celebrated U.S. garages and major auction floors as car assessment experts inspect standout vehicles, drive them, and judge their condition, collectibility, and value. From split-window Corvettes to early Porsche turbos, each appraisal reveals what makes a car special and what the bidding will really say. Sign up to watch the market, the history, and the surprises unfold.

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13 episodes

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