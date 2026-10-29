Find Me A Classic

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Rare classics, hard bargains, and hidden gems found under real pressure.
Join Mat Watson as he hunts rare and precious classic cars for demanding fans, relying on insider contacts, deal-making skills, and a five-day deadline. From hidden treasures and restoration prospects to coveted sports cars, each search reveals what makes these machines so desirable. Sign up to watch the stakes rise with every lead, inspection, and negotiation.
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