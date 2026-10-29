Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Find Me A Classic

96% loved this8 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Rare classics, hard bargains, and hidden gems found under real pressure.

Join Mat Watson as he hunts rare and precious classic cars for demanding fans, relying on insider contacts, deal-making skills, and a five-day deadline. From hidden treasures and restoration prospects to coveted sports cars, each search reveals what makes these machines so desirable. Sign up to watch the stakes rise with every lead, inspection, and negotiation.

Episode guide

8 episodes

Love Find Me A Classic? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Find Me A Classic, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.