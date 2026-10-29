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What's My Car Worth? (Season 4)

93% loved this13 episodes4KCC
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Step inside America’s greatest garages, where rare cars meet real market stakes.

Season 4 puts you on the ground at major collector car auctions as experts Keith Martin and Donald Osborne inspect standout machines and weigh what they are truly worth. From an alloy-bodied Gullwing to an Aston Martin DB6, Maserati 3500 GT Speciale, and Ferrari Europa GT, each appraisal reveals how rarity, condition, and history shape the final bid.

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13 episodes

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