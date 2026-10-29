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What's My Car Worth? (Season 3)

88% loved this13 episodes4KCC
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At Charlotte Motor Speedway, collector car dreams meet hard market numbers.

Step inside a major AutoFair as appraisal experts size up collector cars, debate condition, rarity, and value, and push for real deals. Season 3 blends garage access, sharp market insight, and the suspense of live negotiation, from a Plymouth Prowler to a Mercury convertible and a factory big-block Impala. Sign up to see what these machines are truly worth.

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13 episodes

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