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What's My Car Worth? (Season 1)

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Inside America's greatest garages, experts decode the true value of collectible cars.

Explore standout collections across the United States as seasoned appraisers examine collectible cars in detail and weigh what makes them desirable. From garage sales and swap meets to high-stakes auctions, each evaluation reveals the stories, condition, and market forces behind the numbers. Sign up to see how every reveal answers the question collectors always ask.

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13 episodes

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