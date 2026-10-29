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Nigel Latta Blows Stuff Up

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Lightning, hurricanes, house fires, and gravity become thrilling tests of real science.

Nigel Latta turns big scientific questions into bold, funny experiments, from simulating lightning and hurricane winds to testing fire, weather, rockets, and gravity. Each episode reveals how the world works through high-stakes demonstrations, expert insight, and surprising results. Sign up to watch a series that makes complex ideas vivid, memorable, and genuinely fun to explore.

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