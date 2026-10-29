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The Lightbulb Moment

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Follow the hidden breakthroughs behind everyday inventions that quietly reshaped modern life.

This series reveals how seemingly ordinary ideas, from the Like button to the barcode and vanilla cultivation, began with pivotal flashes of insight. Each episode traces the origins, consequences, and surprising reach of innovations that changed business, culture, and daily life. Sign up to see familiar things with sharper perspective and discover the thinking that made them possible.

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10 episodes

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