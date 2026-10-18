Hidden High Tech

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Inside tomorrow’s cleaner transport, engineers print metal parts from dust.
Discover the hidden technologies reshaping mobility, from 3D metal printing to advanced surface coatings. This film shows how experts are making cars, planes, and even space hardware lighter, safer, and more efficient while reducing waste and emissions. Sign up to see the engineering ideas already influencing the future of transportation.
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