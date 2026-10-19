Gold Rush in the Deep Sea

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Four kilometers down, a metal bonanza meets an ancient, fragile world.
Explore the Pacific seafloor, where manganese nodules packed with sought-after metals lie among little-known deep-sea life. Following researchers at sea and in the lab, this film weighs resource demand against the lasting marks mining could leave on an ecosystem we barely understand. Sign up to see the science, stakes, and unanswered questions up close.
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