Infinite Rainbows

Curiosity Original
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Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside every raindrop, hidden laws of light paint the sky.
Discover how rainbows form, why every observer sees a different one, and how scientists captured elusive higher-order arcs once thought impossible to photograph. From fire hose experiments to precision instruments scanning distant worlds for polarized light, this film turns a familiar sight into a gateway to optics, discovery, and the search for habitable planets.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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- Offline downloads
- Ad-free