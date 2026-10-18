Nature Through Her Eyes

Curiosity Original
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Wild places come into focus through the lenses of pioneering women.
This short series explores how female cinematographers, filmmakers, and writers shape our understanding of the natural world. Through their stories, you will discover perspectives on wildlife, conservation, and human connection that are often overlooked. Sign up to see nature reframed with intimacy, insight, and depth.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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