Women with ADHD

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How overlooked symptoms reshaped millions of women's lives and treatment.
This episode examines how ADHD was long seen as a disorder of boys and men, leaving many women to struggle through school, work, and relationships without answers. Through research and firsthand experiences, it reveals why girls are often missed, what is at stake when they go untreated, and how effective treatment can change lives.
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