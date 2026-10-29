First In The Sky

Curiosity Original
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A recreated 18th-century balloon chase tests the dream of human flight.
Relive the daring era when balloon pioneers first lifted people into the sky, as modern enthusiasts rebuild an original design with period materials and tools. Along the way, they confront the same engineering setbacks, safety fears, and hard choices that shaped early aviation. It is a vivid way to see how a historic experiment became a breakthrough worth witnessing.
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