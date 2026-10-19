The Race to Forecast Weather

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Satellites, Arctic drones, and hurricane flights reveal forecasting at full throttle.
Discover how scientists turn satellites, ocean expeditions, aerosol research, and supercomputers into increasingly reliable forecasts. From the Arctic to the eye of a hurricane, this episode shows how connected skies, seas, and climate systems shape every prediction, and why each breakthrough makes the next forecast matter more.
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