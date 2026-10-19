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Monkey Island

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On a remote island, macaques reveal the roots of power and empathy.

Set inside a real open-air laboratory founded in 1938, this episode follows free-roaming macaques whose rivalries, alliances, and family bonds have been studied for decades. As scientists track aggression, grooming, mating, and genetics, the island becomes a vivid mirror for human behavior. Sign up to see how primate society can sharpen the way you think about our own.

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