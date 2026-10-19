Catching Florida's Apex Predator

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Palm Beach wranglers face hidden alligators in lakes, canals, and backyard pools.
See how licensed Florida trappers respond when nuisance alligators threaten schools, pets, and neighborhoods in Palm Beach County. Along the way, this episode reveals the animal's remarkable power, behavior, and comeback from near extinction to protected apex predator. Sign up to watch real field tactics and the high stakes of living alongside a survivor from deep time.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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