Locust Swarm

Curiosity Original
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When billions rise, science races to outsmart a living storm.
See how desert locust swarms from Africa to India become a fast-moving threat to crops, livelihoods, and food security. This episode follows scientists and citizens using satellites, real-time reporting, AI, and safer bio-pesticides to predict and fight the infestation. It is a gripping look at how modern science confronts one of nature's most destructive forces.
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