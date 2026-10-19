Fire Ant Invasion

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Inside the relentless rise of an ant built to conquer new ground.
Discover how red imported fire ants spread, survive floods, build vast colonies, and overwhelm local ecosystems. This episode follows scientists studying the ants' explosive success in the United States and testing a targeted biological control using zombie flies. It is a sharp, fascinating look at invasion, adaptation, and the challenge of fighting back.
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