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Wolves and Tanks

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How Germany's wolves found refuge among tanks, artillery, and guarded wildlands.

Discover the surprising forces behind the return of wolves to Germany after nearly a century of disappearance from their natural habitat. This episode reveals why packs repeatedly settled on military training grounds instead of protected areas, using field monitoring and mortality data to uncover an unexpected survival advantage. Sign up to see how science explains this remarkable comeback.

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