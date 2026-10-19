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Lionfish: Alien of the Sea

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How a handful of released aquarium fish overwhelmed an ocean.

Discover how lionfish, released in Florida in the 1980s, spread across the Atlantic with startling speed and devastating impact. Scientists trace the invasion through DNA research, reef surveys, and deepwater hunts, revealing why this predator is so hard to stop. Sign up to see the science behind a modern marine crisis and the bold efforts to fight it.

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