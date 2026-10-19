Lionfish: Alien of the Sea

Curiosity Original
Bright Now
97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
How a handful of released aquarium fish overwhelmed an ocean.
Discover how lionfish, released in Florida in the 1980s, spread across the Atlantic with startling speed and devastating impact. Scientists trace the invasion through DNA research, reef surveys, and deepwater hunts, revealing why this predator is so hard to stop. Sign up to see the science behind a modern marine crisis and the bold efforts to fight it.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free