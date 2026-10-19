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Iberian Lynx: Saving the World's Most Endangered Cat

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Inside the high-stakes fight to return a vanished predator to the wild.

See how scientists and conservationists in Portugal and Spain confront the near extinction of the Iberian lynx through captive breeding, constant monitoring, and carefully planned releases. From the first kitten born in captivity to new families appearing on camera traps, this episode reveals how fragile recoveries are built, step by step, and why this comeback is so compelling to follow.

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