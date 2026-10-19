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Beyond Cold

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Inside extreme cold, science reveals the body's last defenses.

Explore how the human body responds to hypoxia, freezing temperatures, and isolation, triggering survival mechanisms that science is only beginning to understand. Through the work and firsthand ordeal of mountain doctor Emmanuel Cauchy, this episode examines hypothermia, frostbite, and the mental limits of endurance. Sign up to see how survival at the edge reshapes what we know about the body.

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